LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGC opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.51. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 468.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

