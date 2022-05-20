Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lonza Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $54.98 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

