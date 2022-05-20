Loop Capital Trims Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Target Price to $80.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Loop Capital from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.47.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $92.70 on Friday. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

