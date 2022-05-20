Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.57 Per Share (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.65.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $187.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.06. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $179.76 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

