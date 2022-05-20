Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,742. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $179.76 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.06.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 152,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 19.4% in the first quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 47,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

