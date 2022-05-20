Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.58 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.65.

Shares of LOW opened at $187.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $179.76 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after acquiring an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

