Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.65.
NYSE:LOW traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.40. The stock had a trading volume of 263,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,742. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $179.76 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.48 and its 200-day moving average is $228.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.
