LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

LPL Financial has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $15.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $173.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $220.80.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,029 shares of company stock worth $9,035,766. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,581,000 after buying an additional 191,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

