Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

LUCD stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUCD. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

