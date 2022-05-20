Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report released on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LVLU. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of LVLU opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.47. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lulu's Fashion Lounge

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

