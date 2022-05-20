Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif. “

LVLU has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $959,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,948,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $3,197,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

