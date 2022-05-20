Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Director Purchases $12,700.00 in Stock

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $12,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Christopher Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, James Christopher Hunt acquired 5,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $12,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, James Christopher Hunt purchased 15,000 shares of Lument Finance Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00.

LFT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 49,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.18. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lument Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 827,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 483,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

