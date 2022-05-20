LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE LYB traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% in the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

