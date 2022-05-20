Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.09.

MAC traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.55. 128,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,026. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 475,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $329,390 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

