Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on M. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE:M opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Macy’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

