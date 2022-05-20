Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) to post sales of $413.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $409.24 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $99.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 313.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $65.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $57.66 and a 12 month high of $94.37.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

