Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Hovde Group to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.51. 4,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,484. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

