Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MBUU. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.86.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.49 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 20.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

