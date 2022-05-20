Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) to announce $235.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.00 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $217.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $941.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.30 million to $954.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $736.84 million, with estimates ranging from $624.40 million to $885.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 96.51% and a net margin of 25.25%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700,552 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

