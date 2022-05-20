MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) & PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) Financial Review

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and PacificHealth Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million 1.73 $7.22 million $0.02 31.02 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MariMed and PacificHealth Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

MariMed currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 262.90%. Given MariMed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than PacificHealth Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats PacificHealth Laboratories on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

About PacificHealth Laboratories (Get Rating)

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development of nutritional products that enhance health and athletic performance in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on sports performance, hydration, fueling, and muscle recovery. The company provides ENDUROX R4, a muscle recovery drink; ACCELERADE protein powered sports drink; ACCEL GEL, a energy gel; Body Glove Surge; ENDUROX EXCEL, an exercise supplement; and 2ND SURGE, an ultra energy gel. It also offers ACCELERADE HYDRO for less intense workouts use before, during, and after workouts for hydration, energy, and recovery. The company markets its products to various distribution channels, including sports specialty and natural product retailers and chains, as well as markets their products through its Website. PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Matawan, New Jersey.

