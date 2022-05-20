MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $40.34 on Friday. MarineMax has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

