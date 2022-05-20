MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.81 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.59. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HZO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

HZO stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $868.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 91.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

