Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,506.67.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL opened at $1,354.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,420.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,307.96. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markel will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.