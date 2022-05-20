Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRKR. Roth Capital cut Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of MRKR opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.49. Marker Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 80,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

