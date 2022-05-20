MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get MarketWise alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MKTW. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.