MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MKTW. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
About MarketWise (Get Rating)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketWise (MKTW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.