Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

MKFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:MKFG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 52,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74. Markforged has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markforged during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

