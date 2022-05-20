Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 230.71 ($2.84).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.65) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday.

MKS stock traded up GBX 2.65 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 136.25 ($1.68). The company had a trading volume of 3,157,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,833,175. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 263 ($3.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.70.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

