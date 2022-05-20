Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 629 ($7.75) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 885 ($10.91). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

LON MSLH opened at GBX 525.88 ($6.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 632.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 669.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 513.50 ($6.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 857 ($10.56).

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.31), for a total transaction of £289,988.86 ($357,481.34).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

