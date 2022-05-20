Marshalls’ (MSLH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Marshalls to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 885 ($10.91) to GBX 629 ($7.75) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of LON MSLH traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 521.50 ($6.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 631.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 668.56. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 513.50 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 857 ($10.56).

In other news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.31), for a total value of £289,988.86 ($357,481.34).

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

