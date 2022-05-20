Marshalls’ (MSLH) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Marshalls to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 885 ($10.91) to GBX 629 ($7.75) in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 790 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of LON MSLH traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 521.50 ($6.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 631.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 668.56. Marshalls has a 12-month low of GBX 513.50 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 857 ($10.56).
About Marshalls (Get Rating)
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.