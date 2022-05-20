Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider William Rucker Purchases 200,000 Shares

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) insider William Rucker purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($140,532.54).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.75) on Friday. Marston’s PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 50.71 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.45 ($1.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £384.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24.

MARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.80) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 100.83 ($1.24).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

