Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Insider William Rucker Purchases 200,000 Shares

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARSGet Rating) insider William Rucker purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($140,532.54).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.75) on Friday. Marston’s PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 50.71 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.45 ($1.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £384.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24.

MARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.80) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marston’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 100.83 ($1.24).

Marston’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

