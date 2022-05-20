Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $288.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $232.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.83. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

