Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.81% from the company’s previous close.
MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.26.
Marvell Technology stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of -100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55.
In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
