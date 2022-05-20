Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.81% from the company’s previous close.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.26.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of -100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.55.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.