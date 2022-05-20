MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MTZ traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,789. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. MasTec has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,934,000 after acquiring an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.