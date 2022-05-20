Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matrix Service presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MTRX stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $151.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,917,000 after buying an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,387,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 87,158 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,215,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 985,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after buying an additional 129,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 891,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

