Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $30.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $965.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.08. Matthews International has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 728.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 196.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

