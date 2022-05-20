Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

Shares of MZDAY opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on MZDAY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mazda Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

