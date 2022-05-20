McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $246.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.21. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 46.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $4,114,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 1,136.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,773,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,191 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,461,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 428.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

