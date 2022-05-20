McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. GOLD CORP. is primarily engaged in the precious metal mining business in the continental United States, however, it may also evaluate properties outside the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MUX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Shares of MUX opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 46.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,394,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225,790 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 39.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth $366,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 9.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,000,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 248,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,676,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 174,001 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

