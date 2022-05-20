Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.29. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Medpace by 602.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980,774 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medpace by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,578,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $133.80. 326,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.53. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

