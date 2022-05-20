Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Earns “Hold” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

MEGGF remained flat at $$9.55 during trading on Friday. Meggitt has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

