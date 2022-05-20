Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $404.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$9.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

