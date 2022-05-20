Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.99. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 47.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Dury bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 72,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

