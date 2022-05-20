Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) will report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.99. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 47.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $297,552.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 72,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,027. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

