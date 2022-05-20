Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.69.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.51. 808,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,318,572. The company has a market cap of $236.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.