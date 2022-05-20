Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.50.

MKGAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck KGaA from €270.00 ($281.25) to €250.00 ($260.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised Merck KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

MKGAY stock remained flat at $$38.36 during trading on Friday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

