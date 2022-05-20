Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,086 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 38.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,606,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,176 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,596 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.39, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

