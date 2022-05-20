Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after purchasing an additional 638,809 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 256,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

