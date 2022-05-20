Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

VIVO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

