MeridianLink (MLNK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MeridianLink (NYSE: MLNK) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2022 – MeridianLink had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $18.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – MeridianLink had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $19.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – MeridianLink had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – MeridianLink was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. “

3/22/2022 – MeridianLink was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. “

Shares of NYSE MLNK traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. 8,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 373,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 398,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MeridianLink by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

