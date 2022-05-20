Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will post $280.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.57 million to $284.21 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $280.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.
Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,163,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after buying an additional 338,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,510,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $156,422,000 after buying an additional 117,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
